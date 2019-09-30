Wando placed 11th in the sixth annual A5 Southern Invitational volleyball tournament last weekend in Atlanta.
The Warriors went 2-3 overall against a tournaments field that included several nationally ranked teams and many of the top schools in the Southeast.
Wando recovered from a 2-0 opening loss to Alpharetta (Ga.) with a 2-1 win over Sigel on Friday. St. Puix X Catholic (Ga.) and Baylor (Tenn.) dealt the Warriors consecutive 2-1 losses on Saturday. Wando recovered with a 2-0 win over Marist (Ga.)
Senior outside hitter Grae Gosnell posted at least 10 kills in four of the Warriors’ five matches. She logged 14 against Marist with a .478 hitting percentage that’s her second-best of any match this season. Junior setter McKinley Wing set up 12 or more assists in four matches, averaging six or better per set in three matches.
Wando (22-8) remains unbeaten in region play. For photos of the Warriors’ 3-0 win over Cane Bay last week, visit moultrienews.com/photos.