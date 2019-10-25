Wando swept St. James, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class AAAAA volleyball state playoffs.
The defending Lower State champion Warriors took the opening set 25-9, and the second 25-11 before finishing the match 25-8 in the third.
Senior hitter Grae Gosnell posted a match-high 11 kills. Haley Jenness added 10. Aurie Fisher logged three blocks. Gosnell and Jenness were among five Warriors with two rejections.
Gosnell also led Wando with six digs. McKinley Wing set up 14 assists.
Wando advances to face third-seeded Spring Valley in the second round on Tuesday. Spring Valley swept second-seeded Summerville in its postseason opener on Thursday.