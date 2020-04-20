College of Charleston cross country and track and field head coach Amy Seago has announced the addition of nine incoming freshmen who will join the Cougar program in the fall.
The group has seven athletes from South Carolina, including Areyanna Scott (Summerville/Summerville), Chloe Berda (Mt. Pleasant/Wando) and Hamilton Blair (Daniel Island/Palmetto Christian HS).
Also from the Palmetto State are Shannon Smith (Beaufort/Beaufort) Kaitlynn Bailey (Easley/Wren), Olivia Huskey (Greenville/Traveler’s Rest), Jackson Reid (Moore/Dorman).
Rounding out the recruiting class are Janine Boyan (Arlington Heights, Ill./John Hershey) and Cate Coppes (Old Saybrook, Conn./Old Saybrook).
“This recruiting class brings us a diverse group of student-athletes. I’m looking forward to getting to work with this young group and incorporating them into our goal of coming together as a team and helping lift one another up,” said Seago.
“Having a senior year that ended under unusual circumstances leaves this group especially hungry to do more and contribute at the next level.”
Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field
Kaitlynn Bailey (Sprints, Easley, S.C./Wren HS)
Bailey finished sixth in the 400 meters at the 2019 state meet and has a PR of 58.54 in the event. Her time of 12.4 in the 100 is a school record, and she also has a PR of 25.9 in the 200. Bailey was all-region in all three sprints last spring and was the Region Female Athlete of the Year.
Seago on Bailey: “Kaitlynn impressed me during her recruiting trip with her focus and drive. We are glad to have her join our sprint crew.”
Chloe Berda (Javelin, Mt. Pleasant, S.C./Wando HS)
Berda is a four-time USATF Junior Olympic All-American, including a pair of second-place finishes, and claimed seven South Carolina Association Junior Olympic titles and three Region 4 junior championships. The winner of the Mt. Pleasant Track Club’s Peyton Moore Athlete of the Year Award in 2014, Berda owns a PR of 39.56m (129 feet, 9 inches).
Throws Coach Josh Aydlette on Berda: “Having a local product like Chloe join our squad speaks volumes of where we are headed in the throws. She will be a huge part of our success.”
Janine Boyan (Throws, Arlington Heights, Ill./John Hershey HS)
Boyan earned all-state honors in 2019 with a fourth-place finish in the discus and was also all-conference and all-section in the shot put the past two seasons. She owns PRs of 129 feet, 9 inches in the discus and 36 feet, 11 inches in the shot put.
Aydlette on Boyan: “Janine’s got the total package. At six feet, she has an excellent frame to work with and has that classic blue collar Midwest work ethic.”
Cate Coppes (Pole Vault/Hurdles, Old Saybrook, Conn./Old Saybrook HS)
Coppes earned first-team all-state honors in the hurdles in 2019 and the indoor pole vault this winter. As a junior last season she was a member of the outdoor All-New England squad in the pole vault. She has a PR of 11 feet in the pole vault and 9.32 in the 55 hurdles and 16.18 in the 100 hurdles.
Associate Head Coach Michael Tornifolio on Coppes: “I’m excited to add Cate to the team. Her success in big meets shows her competitive nature.”
Olivia Huskey (Jumps, Greenville, S.C./Traveler’s Rest HS)
Huskey received all-state recognition in 2019 when she finished third in the high jump and helped her team win the Class 4Astate title. She won the county title in the high jump and was first in the region in the high jump, 100 hurdles and 4x400 relay, Huskey owns a PR of 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump.
Tornifolio on Huskey: “Olivia fills a need for us in the high jump. Her positive attitude and passion for the sport will help elevate the entire team.”
Areyanna Scott (Javelin/Jumps, Summerville, S.C./Summerville HS)
Scott won the state title in the javelin the past two years and has a PR of 138 feet, 1 inch in the event. She also earned spots on the all-region team in the long and triple jumps in 2019 and 2020 and has PRs of 17 feet, 4 inches in the long jump and 35 feet, 1 inch in the triple.
Aydlette on Scott: “Areyanna will make an immediate impact, especially in the javelin. Though she’s relatively new to the event, she’s proven to be one of the top high school throwers in the country.”
Shannon Smith (Distance/Mid-Distance, Beaufort, S.C./Beaufort HS)
Smith was all-state and a member of the Footlocker All-South team in cross country the past two years. She was the Class 4A state runner-up and senior champion at the Footlocker South Regional last fall. On the track she was fifth in the 1600 at the state meet in 2019 and helped her team finish third. Smith owns PRs of 2:25 in the 800, 5:23 in the 1600 and 18:45 in the 5k.
Seago on Smith: “I’m excited that Shannon is joining our program. She’s a great competitor, and I look forward to adding her talents to our strong core group.”
Men’s Cross Country
Hamilton Blair (Daniel Island, S.C./Palmetto Christian HS)
Blair has won the past two SCISA Class 2A cross country championships while also taking state titles in the 1600 in 2018 and 2019 and the 3200 last season. He was selected the Class 2A Runner of the Year his final two seasons and was on the Footlocker All-South team as a junior. Blair has PRs of 15:38 in the 5k, 4:35 in the 1600 and 9:57 in the 3200.
Assistant Cross Country Coach Cameron Ruppe on Blair: “We are very excited to have ‘Hammer’ join the team. He should have an immediate impact on our program as both a runner and person.”
Jackson Reid (Moore, S.C./Dorman HS)
Reid was a three-time all-region performer in cross country and two-time in track running the 800 and 1600. He was the runner-up at the 2019 region meet and was second in county in the 800 and 1600 in 2018. Reid helped Dorman win the past three state cross country titles and the state championship in track in 2017.
Ruppe on Reid: “Jackson is joining us from a very successful program at Dorman. We are thrilled for him to bring his championship mentality and stellar performances to College of Charleston.”