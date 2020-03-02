Wando fell to Goose Creek, 33-26, in overtime in the Class AAAAA girls state semifinals Saturday in Florence.
The third meeting this season between the two region rivals was as tight as the previous two, each being decided by less than 10 points.
The defending state champion Gators shut out the Warriors in the extra period.
Wando held ball twice with the score tied in the final minute of regulation but turned over both opportunities. The Warriors led a large share of the fourth quarter, including 26-24 with 2:10 to play.
Elizabeth Eads paced Wando with a game-high 13 points. She scored Wando’s final two baskets of regulation. Wando was without starters Dylan Silber — the Warriors’ second-leading scorer — and Maddie Davidson, who were both lost to injury the past two rounds of the playoffs.
The defending state champion Gators advance to their sixth state title game in the past 10 years, where they’ll face Upper State champion Clover Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Wando, making its deepest playoff run since 1992, finishes its season 18-6 overall. Three of those losses came against Goose Creek.
Cardinal Newman 60, Porter-Gaud 36
Porter-Gaud was stopped by Cardinal Newman, 60-36, in the SCISA AAA girls state semifinals last Friday in Sumter.
Cardinal Newman went on to win its second straight AAA title with a 60-53 win over Northwood in the state finals on Saturday.
Porter-Gaud fell behind 15-10 after the first quarter and 29-13 by halftime.
Senior guard Elise Pearson led the Cyclones with 14 points. Aubrey Myers scored a game-high 27 points for Cardinal Newman.
Trinity-Byrnes 41, First Baptist 36
Trinity-Byrnes eliminated First Baptist, 41-36, in the SCISA AAA boys state semifinals Friday in Sumter.
The Titans took a four-point, 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter. First Baptist landed just three field goals, shooting 25 percent as a team in the final frame.
The Hurricanes led 9-8 after the first quarter. Trinity-Byrnes moved ahead 20-19 by halftime. Nick Ford ushered the Titans' push, scoring 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second and third quarters.
Adonis Cole scored seven for First Baptist. Cole shot 3-of-4 in the opening half and didn’t attempt a field goal or free throw in the second. First Baptist shot just three free throws in the second half as a team, while Trinity-Byrnes attempted four.
The Titans fell, 52-49, to defending champion Cardinal Newman in the AAA state title game on Saturday.