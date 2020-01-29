Adam Schneider broke character, for just the slightest moment, and you knew the Warriors had won it.
Wando wrapped up the Region 7-AAAAA title with a dominant 49-21 win over defending champion Cane Bay last week in Mount Pleasant.
The Warriors, ranked No. 18 in the latest AAAAA state poll, finished more than a third of the night’s matches by pin to secure their first region championship since 2014.
“We thought this group had a chance to do something special,” said Schneider, who coached the Warriors to consecutive region titles in 2013 and 2014 — the only other region titles Wando wrestling has ever won.
“Cane Bay is tough. They’re a tough program. We respect them a lot. So to beat a team like that really says a lot about this team.”
Wando’s lineup is a mismatched group of personalities. Somehow they fit. They play off of each other nicely. They challenge each other. They lift each other up. Several guys are wrestling up a class to put as many of their best grapplers on the mat as possible.
“We’ve probably had better teams in the past not win the region,” Schneider said. “The difference is the way these guys came together this season. They’re selfless.”