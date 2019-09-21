Wando junior quarterback Braden Pritchard threw 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wando past West Ashley, 30-17, Friday night.
Pritchard completed 19 of 30 passes and Maken Glover caught two TD passes for the Warriors in the victory. Jaden Singleton added a rushing TD for Wando.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” said Wando coach Jimmy Noonan. “The only scores we gave up were really after offensive turnovers. They were lights out.”
Pritchard gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with a 39-yard TD pass to Glover in the first quarter.
West Ashley (1-3) answered when Maquel Capers returned a fumble 37-yards for a TD to tie the game at 7-7. Then, Nelson Huggins capped on a long-scoring drive with a 17-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.
After a Wando (2-1) safety that cut the gap to 10-9, the Warriors took the lead for good on Pritchard’s second TD pass, this one to Dillon McCarthy, in the third quarter. Pritchard added an 8-yard TD pass to Glover in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 30-10 advantage.
West Ashley’s Jahleel Porter scored on a 45-yard run for the final margin of victory.
West Ashley will travel to take on Goose Creek, while Wando will face Ashley Ridge.
Palmetto Christian 68, Cathedral Academy 6
Connor Rourk passed for 185 yards and one touchdown and rushed for two more TDs to lead Palmetto Christian past Cathedral Academy, 68-6, Friday night.
Carson Rourk rushed 52 yards on the ground with two TDs.
The Eagles will look to stay undefeated next week when they host St. John’s Christian, while Cathedral will search for its first win against Holly Hill.