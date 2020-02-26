Oceanside fell to Whale Branch, 44-38, in the third round of the Class AA boys state playoffs Tuesday in Seabrook.
The Landsharks opened the game on a 10-2 run before the Warriors closed the first quarter with 10 straight of their own.
Oceanside trailed 25-19 at halftime but pushed back ahead with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter. Whale Branch answered again, evening the game at 33 by the start of the fourth.
Whale Branch led by two, 37-35, with 30 seconds to play. The Warriors sealed the win with five straight free throws over the next 27 seconds.
All-state senior Nick Pringle, a Wofford signee, led Whale Branch with 12 points. Landsharks all-state senior Tristan Freeling was limited to four points, none in the second half.
Whale Branch advances to face North Charleston — who Oceanside swept during the regular season — in the AA Lower State championship game Saturday in Florence.
North Charleston advanced to the state semifinals with a 71-60 win over Allendale-Fairfax on Tuesday.
The Cougars all-state senior duo Doggie Brown and Deshawn Murray combined for 57 points. Murray scored 30 points with 18 rebounds. Brown added 27 on 56 percent shooting with four steals.
North Charleston led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime before exploding for 26 points in the third to take a 57-36 advantage into the fourth.
The last time North Charleston advanced to Lower State, in 2012, the Cougars went on to win the AA state championship.