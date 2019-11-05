Not everyone can play the game like Will Bumgarner.
A unique instinct is required, a penchant for big plays. Coaching and training are important, of course, but to make the kind of impact at the positions that Bumgarner does requires something innate.
Bumgarner has been voted the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Week for his contributions to Wando’s 42-0 win over Cane Bay.
The senior made an interception and blocked a punt against the Cobras in a game with heavy postseason implications. He added four tackles with four assists at cornerback and four more tackles on special teams in the first shutout for the Warriors’ defense since 2017.
“Will is a very physical and talented corner and we’ve been able to depend on him out there,” Wando coach Jimmy Noonan said. “He’s also been an invaluable part of our special teams. He has a nose for those big plays that can shift the momentum.”
Bumgarner plays most games alone on an island at cornerback, what can be one of the loneliest and toughest positions on the field. Noonan says he succeeds with a heightened awareness and understanding of space. Bumgarner leads the team with three interceptions and has five pass breakups this season.
He applies similar logic to special teams. Balancing athleticism with timing and angles has helped him block four kicks this season. Wando blocked just one as a team all of last season.
“It takes a knack to be able to do that,” Noonan said. “We count on him in a lot of different ways and he’s been an important part of our success.”
Highlights
Bumgarner finished 123 votes ahead of runner-up Sullivan Clair of Bishop England in fan voting. Palmetto Christian’s Carson Rourk placed third, followed by First Baptist’s Sincere Brown.
Bumgarner is the second Warrior to be voted the week’s top performer this season, as Jaden Singleton received Week 5 honors. Porter-Gaud, First Baptist, Philip Simmons, Wando and Bishop England have all been represented this fall.
Fans can cast their ballots at moultrienews.com/potw2019 each week to decide the best performance of the area’s local high school football games. Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered. Each week’s winners will earn an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Week 10 nominees
Jake Fetchen, LB, Wando
Wando senior linebacker Jake Fetchen accounted for two turnovers in the Warriors’ 18-0 win over James Island on Friday.
Fetchen pulled in an one-handed interception and recovered a fumble in Wando’s second shutout in as many games. He logged a team-best 5.5 tackles and seven assists to go with two quarterback hurries and a big hit – an unique statistic of which only nine have been logged this season.
Tobias Lafayette, ATH, Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud senior Tobias Lafayette led the receivers and secondary in the Cyclones’ 28-14 win at First Baptist on Friday.
Lafayette pulled in four catches for a team-best 133 yards on offense. He added two interceptions, a fumble recovery and four tackles for a defense that limited First Baptist to its second-lowest scoring game of the season.
Cam Costa, QB, Bishop England
Bishop England senior quarterback Cam Costa threw three touchdowns in the Bishops’ 27-24 loss to Region 7-AAA champion Manning on Friday.
Costa threw for 257 yards — his second-highest total of the season — with a quarterback rating of 139.16. All three of the senior’s touchdown passes came in the second half as the Bishops outscored Manning 21-6 through the final two quarters.
Highlights
Solly Bess, RB, Philip Simmons
Philip Simmons senior running back Solly Bess ran for a career-high and four touchdowns in the Iron Horses’ 43-22 win over Burke on Friday.
Bess finished with 193 yards, averaging 7.7 per carry in the best performance of his career to help the Philip Simmons offense run up a season-high in scoring.