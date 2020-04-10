What led Wofford transfer Jeresaty to the Big 10

Blake Jeresaty thought he might take his time with everything. At least spend the weekend thinking things through.
High-level college football waits for no one though. Offers come and go, interest rises and cools, especially in the transfer market. So four days after Jeresaty told his parents that he was entering the transfer portal, Mike and Beth were on the phone meeting their son’s new offensive line coach.
Jeresaty, an All-American lineman for Wofford last fall, will play his final season of college football at Illinois. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound graduate transfer will be eligibility immediately and is expected to compete for a starting job on a frontline projected to be one the best in the Big 10.
“I want to compete at the highest level possible,” Jeresaty said. “If I didn’t challenge myself against the best than what was the point of transferring in the first place? Illinois believes in me. I believe in them. Now it’s time to go prove each other right.”
Jeresaty, a 2016 Bishop England graduate, entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. He heard from 30 different schools before the day was finished. He seriously considered offers from the Pac 12, SEC, Big 12 and at least one other Big 10 school.
Illinois was among the first he was in contact with. Illini defensive analyst Ilir Emini spent three years as an assistant at Wofford. Illini defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsay recruited Jeresaty out of high school when he was an assistant at Furman.
Illinois is returning four starters on the offensive line — three seniors and a junior. The starting right guard spot is open. Jeresaty was the center of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the nation while clearing the way for the No. 4 rushing offense in all of Division I football last season. He fits well at Illinois as an experienced interior lineman versatile enough to shift from center to guard. When factoring average yards per rush attempt with sack rates over the past three seasons, Illinois' offensive line graded out better than many of the nation's biggest programs, including the likes of Michigan, Florida State, Texas, Florida and South Carolina.
“I know nothing will be given to me. I wasn’t looking for that. I want to go somewhere that’s going to force me to be uncomfortable. I want to grind and earn it,” Jeresaty said. “Illinois has an experienced offensive line. I have more than 30 games of starting experience. I want to come be a part of that. I’m not going there just to provide depth. I’m ready to contribute.”
Illinois had 19 players active in the NFL last season, three of them offensive linemen. The Big 10 has had 52 offensive linemen drafted in the past 11 years. Illini fifth-year head coach Lovie Smith spent 11 years as a head coach in NFL, leading the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2006.
“The Big 10, as an offensive lineman, there’s nowhere else you’d rather be,” Jeresaty said. “This is as good as it gets. They’re going to pay me a master’s degree to play football, to do what I love, in front of 60,000 people. It’s unreal.
Jeresaty is eager to get on campus as soon as possible. The immediate future is uncertain amidst the current pandemic but June would be ideal, he thinks. In the mean time, he'll begin adding weight. He hopes to put on about 15 pounds in preparation for the workload of a Big 10 season.
“I’m going to give it everything I have," he said. "That’s what I’ve done my whole career.”