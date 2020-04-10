Why Pearson and College of Charleston are the 'perfect fit'

Elise Pearson was sick when she found out. She was literally sick.
The Porter-Gaud senior had been battling the flu for about a week. She’d been guzzling Gatorade all day just to stay hydrated. The game was already going to be one of the toughest of the season. The opponent was one of the top-ranked teams in Florida.
Then she found out, as she made her way toward the court for tipoff, that College of Charleston women’s basketball coach Robin Harmony was there to see her play.
“I was freaking out a little bit at that point,” Pearson admitted. “I really wanted to go to the College of Charleston. It just felt like this was my chance and I was sick.”
Porter-Gaud lost the game, disappointing but understandable against an eventual state runner-up. Pearson played well, all things considered. Harmony called about a week later.
“I don’t think she knew everything going on. And she told my coach, ‘I like her. I want her on the team,’” Pearson remembers. “Ever since then I just knew in my heart that’s where I was going to go.”
It was a poorly kept secret for the past couple of months. Pearson made it official this week, finally ready to publically announce that she was staying home to play for the College of Charleston.
“Charleston is home. There’s something really special about that to me,” Pearson said. “My family is here. And when I say family, I mean my friends, my Porter-Gaud and my basketball family too.”
Pearson is a four-time SCISA North-South all-star selection. She’s a two-time state champion in volleyball too. She figured she had to focus on just one her senior year if she wanted to play into college.
So Pearson replaced volleyball season in the fall with basketball workouts twice a day. She enlisted the help of Cyclones boys assistant Travis Smith — a former professional player who’s trained Porter-Gaud standouts Aaron Nesmith and Josiah James — to improve her footwork, shooting and strength.
She scored 22 points per game this season, nearly half of the Cyclones’ 47-point average. After leading the team in scoring, assists and steals her junior year, she added rebounding this season to help guide Porter-Gaud to the state semifinals.
Maybe more importantly, though, she’s been a catalyst in culture change that’s propelled the program to consecutive winning seasons the past two years after struggling to manage just two wins the two years prior.
“Elise has become the complete basketball player,” Porter-Gaud coach Kevin Ziman said. “She’s become a leader on the court and in the locker room.”
Pearson’s leadership qualities are most likely inherited from her father, John, the Porter-Gaud boys basketball coach. John played two years at Tennessee State before finishing his career at the College of Charleston — another reason Pearson wanted to play for the Cougars.
“I think it’s kind of cool to follow in his footsteps a little,” Pearson said.
John was a shooter. He’s still got it a little. Pearson hates to admit that he might still have the better jump shot. She loves to mention that she’s already scored more points in a game that her father ever did though.
John got his start at Porter-Gaud as the girls coach. He led the girls to a state championship before taking over the boys team and winning three more titles. He’s been coaching his daughter, in one way or another, all of her life.
He told reporters not long ago that he didn’t really coach Elise any more, certainly not during games. That’s not true. He’s never hesitated to discuss foul calls or shot selection or anything else aloud during games from his courtside folding chair that’s usually situated in the far corner of the gym.
“Sometimes he probably can’t help it,” Pearson said. “I just tell him, like ‘OK, Dad. I got this now.’ I just love him.”
Pearson thinks she may one day want to follow her father into coaching too. She hopes to begin sooner than later, possibly as a volunteer with the Cyclones girls team.
No better opportunity to continue learning than in the Division I ranks under Harmony, who’s been dubbed an ACC Women’s Basketball Legend and is a three-time conference coach of the year.
“It makes me excited to think how much I can still learn from a team and a coach like that,” Pearson said. “It’s a team full of people who have the same mindset — they all want to work as hard as they can to win. And to be able to do that right here in my hometown is amazing. It's the perfect fit.”