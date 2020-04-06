Wofford College All-American center Blake Jeresaty entered the transfer portal on Monday.
The 2016 Bishop England graduate has one year of eligibility remaining and, as a grad transfer, is eligible immediately.
Jeresaty received several All-American nods after leading Wofford with 117 knockdowns last fall.
He was part of an offensive line that was ranked first in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, with only one (0.09 spg) per game. The 290-pound center anchored the middle of a line that paved the way for the nation’s second-ranked rushing attack at 323.5 yards per game.
Jeresaty earned the Jacob Blocking Trophy, given annually to the top offensive lineman in the Southern Conference, in November. He was named All-Southern Conference the past two years. He’s also been named CoSIDA Academic All-District the past two years as well.
Jeresaty was a three-year starting center at Bishop England. He was a three-time all-region selection, named his senior season region lineman of the year, a first-team all-state selection and North-South all-star.
“I consider the awards to be for the whole Wofford offensive line, not just me,” Jeresaty said in December. “Playing with such incredible talent has definitely enabled my success. I have also been fortunate to have great coaching my whole career since starting at Bishop England.”