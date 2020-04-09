Wofford transfer Jeresaty chasing 'every kid's dream' in his final season

The past few nights in the Jeresaty household have required everyone to be involved.
Someone has to stretch the tape measure. Someone hast to hold the camera. Someone has to set up the scale. Sometimes there’s video to record. Other times still frames will do just fine.
Every time, though, it involves Blake Jeresaty proving to prospective coaches that he is every bit of the 6-foot-1, 290 pounds he’s advertised to be.
“It’s an interesting process,” Jeresaty said with a laugh. “But we have a lot of fun with it.”
Jeresaty entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. He was an FCS All-American at Wofford last fall, the center a Terriers offensive line that allowed fewer sacks than any in the nation.
The 21-year-old graduate transfer will be eligible to play immediately wherever he lands this spring.
“Wofford is the reason that I am the player I am,” Jeresaty said. “I have one year left of college football and I’m just thankful that I’ve even been blessed with the chance to prove myself at the very highest level.”
Jeresaty, a 2016 Bishop England graduate, received three offers out of high school, all from FCS schools. He received seven offers, all Power 5 and Group of 5 schools, within two days of entering the transfer portal. Major universities from coast to coast and up and down the map have shown interest.
“It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “The recruiting process is very clear cut for me at this point. Coaches don’t have time to waste right now. And neither do I.”
The coronavirus pandemic has forced college coaches to become increasingly creative in how they recruit players. Recruiting offensive linemen can be especially challenging because coaches typically like to evaluate the shapes and sizes of the bigger guys in person.
Since coaches and recruits can’t physically interact right now, Jeresaty has received a few unusual requests. He’s stood in a doorway to show how he filled the frame of it. He’s measured his wingspan and seemingly everything else and stepped on and off scales live on camera to show how they tipped.
“These schools have a certain threshold they want to meet as far as the size of their linemen at this level,” Jeresaty explained. “ I’ve always been a little undersized so they want to be sure that I measure close to that. But they’ve seen my tape. They've seen what I can do."
Wofford’s traditional triple-option running game evolved into more of a zone-blocking scheme this season. Jeresaty was forced to show extended range. His responsibilities expanded from cut blocking up the middle to now moving outside more, reading defenses and blocking in space. The Terriers finished second in the nation in rushing this season. Jeresaty received the Jacob Blocking Trophy, awarded annually to the Southern Conference’s top lineman.
“My coaches and our offense allowed me to show more athleticism this year. That was huge for me,” Jeresaty said. “It played more to my strengths. I think it showed more of what I was capable of as a blocker.”
Jeresaty might’ve never left Wofford had it not been for the current pandemic. He moved through the offseason as he always had in years past and had every intention of returning to the Terriers for a fifth season.
The time away from the team gave him an extended opportunity to consider his options. Nearly every prospective coach has asked him the same question: why transfer? His intentions are simple. The biggest stage is hard to turn down. He would’ve been plenty happy finishing his career at Wofford. He's enjoyed it there. He would’ve always had to wonder, though, what if? What if he had taken that chance and challenged himself in that way? So with one year left, he’s going for it.
“I’ve just been really thinking the past three or four weeks what I want out of this football thing,” Jeresaty said. “It’s two-prong. It’s an opportunity to get my master’s at another great school, a major university. And it’s big-time college football, every kid’s dream. I had to pull the trigger. It’s kind of scary but at the same time I’m really glad that I did.”
Jeresaty plans to decide on a school within the next week or so. Until then, he’ll oblige every request, no matter the stretch, contortion or measurement to show coaches that he’s built to handle what's ahead.