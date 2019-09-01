The Town of Sullivan’s Island is alerting visitors and residents that present ocean conditions are extremely dangerous and urging people to not enter the water.
The northeast wind circulation and King Tides experienced over the past six days have resulted in very strong rip currents running parallel to the beach. Currents at inlets, near the harbor channel and near sandbars can be even stronger. Additional weather and swell expected to arrive from Hurricane Dorian will only make the ocean more perilous. As swell size increases it will become more difficult for first responders to reach swimmers in distress.
Swimmers are entering the ocean at their own risk.
