Q: I’ve received emails from my child’s teacher outlining everything to do during the quarantine down to the minute. It includes when to wake up, when to have a snack, when to have family time, in addition to when to do all of the activities. I don’t really appreciate her dictating this to us. How do I tell her that her schedule will not work for my family?
I don’t think you need to tell her at all. It’s a stressful time for everyone and you don’t want to make an enemy of the person charged with educating your child. In general, it’s best to be wary of unnecessarily criticizing teachers, coaches, doctors or waiters, all of whom you want on your side, and all of whom − should you happen to run up against one with unethical tendencies − can make you a lot more miserable than you make them.
This doesn’t mean I agree with the teacher here. I’m actually a bit surprised that she wants to micromanage your procedures because most teachers complain vociferously when parents try to do the same thing to us. Nevertheless, I’m sure that both teacher and parent mean well in these situations.
My advice is to extract from the email what is needed for your child to keep pace and delete the rest. What the teacher doesn’t know won’t hurt her.
Q: Many teachers are doing a lot to put up online lessons and help kids during the quarantine, but some of them are just assigning work that I’m having to monitor. It seems a little unfair that I have to basically do their job for nothing while they are at home getting paid for doing very little.
I understand your frustration, but you must understand that we’re all frustrated. Since we’re in this together, it’s best to support each other. One way to do that when we’re feeling disgruntled is to try to look at things from a different point of view.
Consider, for example, that teachers are swimming in uncharted waters. Most of them are doing the best they can to ensure that your children don’t lose ground. They’re trying to do so using technologies they’re unaccustomed to, which can easily be mishandled. Lots of them have likely miscalibrated what a reasonable daily lesson looks like. There’s a simple reason for all this: none of us have ever done this before, so be patient. No one is trying to punish you.
You’re probably correct that some teachers aren’t working as hard as others and yes, they’re still getting paid. But isn’t that true of any job? Since we’re not going to fix that problem during this crisis, try to veer your attention toward those who could better benefit from it. For example, you might consider ways to help lower-wage hourly employees − many of whom work in schools − who may lose their jobs because of the quarantine. It’s better to be concerned for those who are losing their livelihoods than to complain about those who might be getting a little more than they deserve.
I understand that it seems unfair for you to be doing a “teacher’s job” for no pay. Try to see this as an opportunity to sympathize with teachers, to walk around in their shoes. When you’re trying to keep your kids focused, keep them calm and keep your sanity, imagine having to do that for 20 more of them in a space much smaller than your house. This may help you realize that you’re actually getting a wonderful bargain by merely having to teach your own handful for free.
Q: I have to work while my children are home. I can’t hover over them like some parents and guide them through the work that they’re being given and they come to me every few minutes with questions. I love them and I want to help, but I just can’t. What can I do?
Follow this simple recipe and your kids will be smarter at the end of the quarantine than they were at the beginning:
First, tell them to do as much work as they can on their own. Anything they are unable to do, have them bookmark it and put it aside until they can go back to school and ask their teachers.
Second, find them some grade-appropriate books to read. If you don’t have any, ask the neighbors (from a safe distance, of course). Institute with your children a strict one hour of reading for every half hour of screen time (or whatever other thing they like to do) with an hour of outside activity required to activate it.
The outside activity will help develop their brains and bodies as they play and pretend. The hours of reading will improve their comprehension, make them better learners, stimulate their minds and keep them quiet.
The screen time won’t do anything to help, but at least you will be limiting it − and at least it will keep them out of your hair so you can do the necessary work to keep them fed, housed and clothed. But that’s okay: 90% of teaching and parenting is survival.
Let me know how it goes!