Q: I went on a tour of a school and the principal bragged that it was a PBIS school. What is that?
PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. If you cut through its pseudo-sociological jargon and distill it to its most basic function, you’ll find that PBIS is just a way to try to ensure good student behavior through a system of tangible rewards. It was created to counteract the more traditional method of school discipline which penalizes students who behave badly.
An example: a first grade teacher instructs her students to sit quietly on a rug for story time and shows them how to do so. Those who do (or a random selection thereof) are rewarded with “Happy Tickets” that can be redeemed for trinkets at the school Happy Store later on.
In the past, a teacher would have done the first part (instructing students how to behave) and moved immediately on to story time. If a student chose to misbehave on the rug, he would have been corrected and should he persist, given a consequence.
There’s nothing wrong with small prizes for being good, particularly for young children. I felt like a king whenever I got a cardboard cutout from my first grade teacher for ending the week with all my “smileys” intact. But that wasn’t the predominant way teachers got us to behave. It was just a nice bonus and some kids weren’t motivated by it at all. That’s why a consequence came along with losing all of one’s smileys.
PBIS gets this right: the idea of clearly stating expectations is key to discipline. Students have to be taught what it looks like to behave. Many kids may come from homes where, for example, it’s okay to curse at people if you don’t like them. This part of the program ensures that students are educated on conventional standards of deportment. Of course this aspect of PBIS is hardly innovative. Most schools have been doing it forever.
It is at this point, however, that PBIS ushers us into a penalty-free bubble world. PBIS envisions a utopian society where school misconduct is no longer corrected with consequences like detentions or suspensions. It seeks a world where spankings and raised voices are banished from families and where prisons no longer exist. It does so because it bizarrely believes that punishment is the cause of bad behavior, not its effect. As noted in federal documents from the official PBIS website, “Suspension and expulsion can contribute to a number of adverse outcomes for childhood development in areas such as personal health, interactions with the criminal justice system and education.” See that? Bad behavior doesn’t contribute to the adverse outcomes − getting suspended for it does.
Finding Shangri-la this way is a fool’s errand because it fails to acknowledge that the human heart is capable of bad things. It isn’t punishment that causes a 2-year-old to pull the cat’s tail or a 20-year-old to commit assault. It is human nature itself, the “imp of the perverse” that lives inside us, struggling with our better angels for control of our behavior − and the imp does not play fairly. He cannot be paid, bribed or blackmailed to go away because once you stop paying the daily tribute, he returns with an even greater appetite.
Yet, strangely, we live in a society where the demon doesn’t reign. Most people do the right thing. This can be credited to families, schools and influences like religion that have always taught children to obey the angel on their right shoulders instead of the devil on their left. Traditionally, when children listen to the devil, they’ve been given consequences to drive home the fact that no good will come out of doing bad things.
PBIS throws that aside in favor of a new way. Instead of slamming the devil, it seeks to fete the angel. Of course families and schools do a lot of that, too, and they should. Genuine praise for doing what’s right nourishes our consciences. But it’s never been the sole method of getting kids to walk the straight and narrow, it’s never been done with a systematic series of prizes and it’s never been done at the expense of making things uncomfortable for children when they step out of line.
(Note: there are students with special needs for whom traditional discipline does not work. I am speaking here of a PBIS structure put into place schoolwide for the benefit of the ordinary student.)
For most families still today, disciplining children is a simple matter of loving them, setting the standard and holding them accountable. What works in families works also in schools. And no family I’ve ever seen instills high character in their children through bribery.
But this is what PBIS seeks to do and since it is currently in the middle of a hostile takeover of traditional discipline, it warrants close examination by the public. Yes, it is the prevailing view of the federal government and most school districts. However, there are critical things about it you should know.
Tune in next week to find out what they are.