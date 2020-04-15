Q: My child’s high school is considering changes to the dress code for next year. These include banning shorts that are too short, yoga pants and form-fitting clothes. They’ve already banned pants that droop below the waist line and shirts that show shoulders or navels. I have an issue with rules that discriminate against women and minorities like these. We’re just sexualizing aspects of the female body for kids. Some educators say it’s a “distraction” to the learning process and that it’s inappropriate, but to me it’s racist and misogynistic.
I’ve often discussed dress code issues like the ones you mention with teachers, principals, parents and school board members. A number of those in favor of the restrictions are minorities. Most of them are women. It seems dubious that so many women would be motivated by misogyny or minorities by racial bigotry.
Another piece of evidence against your claim is that the dress code is not targeted at girls or minorities or people at all. It is targeted at clothing and this clothing could be worn by anyone. If you’re assuming, for example, that minorities are the only people whose pants droop down, you should probably get out more.
It may be true that a dress code punishes one group more than another and this fact may merit a close examination. But by itself it does not support your claim of racism and misogyny. Our rules against fighting in school overwhelmingly discriminate against boys. Is this because school officials − the majority of which are women − hate males? No, it’s because boys do most of the fighting.
Likewise, it’s probably girls who wear most of the yoga pants. But if boys suddenly started to wear them, the rule would apply to them, too. Here’s an actual example: my school has a longstanding rule against short-shorts. Yes, this tends to affect girls more than boys.
At least it did until about three years ago when the public was blindsided by Chubbies. Chubbies are short-shorts for boys. Girls complained: “This isn’t fair. If we can’t wear them, neither should boys.” This was true and the rule was enforced against boys, too. If you checked the statistics of our school to see who has been most affected by the shorts restriction for the last three years, it would probably be boys. But so what? Equal application in this case does not mean equal outcome.
Do you notice what I’ve had to do here? Instead of debating the merits of the dress code, I’ve instead had to defend my colleagues from a terrible accusation. That’s what mind-reading does. It makes it nearly impossible to soberly and constructively discuss critical issues.
Instead of assuming you know the true, “secret” motivation of others, why not simply try addressing their stated reasons? Their argument seems to be that 1) certain attire represents an educational distraction and 2) restraint and professionalism in school dress is more appropriate. If you accept these reasons instead of accusing them of more sinister inclinations, you’ll actually be set to debate the policy on its own terms.
But you’ll want to be clear in your thinking. For example, I do not follow your logic when you assert that banning promiscuous clothes is an attempt to “sexualize” our youth. Sadly, kids today live with instant and frequent access to hardcore pornography. One study published by the NCBI shows that 80% of students have viewed it. Based on my limited knowledge of that genre, “clothed” is not in vogue. Exposure is. So it seems to me that dress codes which allow students to traffic in promiscuity are the ones indulging in the oversexualization of our youth, not codes that attempt to curb it.
Whether right or wrong, my hope is you will debate the issue with your school in good faith. Attacking the cruelty you personally believe is in their motivations is an easy way to gain media attention, but it can also serve to amass a silent majority in reaction to it. They are silent not only because they lack the time or inclination to engage in media campaigns against benign school rules, but also because by speaking out they risk being besieged by false and defamatory accusations like yours.
Eliminating that particular dynamic from public debate may be an even more important issue for our children than yoga pants.