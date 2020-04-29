Q: Teachers seem to be doing their best to teach online. To help with equity, my district is providing devices and hotspots to families that need them. However, teachers have been told that since not all students have internet access, parents who can help, the same level of food security, etc., they should hold back on teaching much of anything of consequence. Since all students can’t get it then no one should get it seems to be the message. I understand some families have massive challenges and I don’t want to be insensitive. But does it serve all kids to make decisions on the lowest common denominator?
Unfortunately, educational leaders are having to make all this up as we go along. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize at this juncture. Analyzing what’s happening, however, is crucial so we can correct our mistakes. So let’s simply analyze your very insightful concern.
First, your letter is accurate. The message to teachers in the districts I know of is uniform: tread lightly because some kids don’t have the same resources as others.
Some districts, for example, have eliminated traditional grading. They are giving nominal indicators of success (pass/fail) or only issuing participation grades. The underlying reason for the change is probably sound: traditional grades are meant for traditional classrooms. We don’t have those right now. And if we’re going to change how we do school, there’s no reason we shouldn’t change grading as well.
But how much change is too much? Some districts have forbidden teachers from giving zeroes, even if the student has not turned in any work. Some aren’t issuing grades at all.
This has the potential for problems if we want to keep kids learning during the lockdown. The reality is that many students (if not most) are motivated to learn and achieve almost exclusively by the fear of failure. If failure is off the table, what will become of learning? Also − if equity is truly our concern − how is it equitable for a child who tries and succeeds to receive the same grade as a child who doesn’t bother trying? Won’t such an inequitable policy demotivate kids to keep plugging away?
Many teachers are being told to ease off on trying to teach kids new information: just reinforce the basics. What would be the reason for this curious restriction? I say “curious” because it’s basically a teacher’s entire mission to make the unknown known, to bring light to darkness, to teach new things. It would be like telling doctors to maintain their patients’ current condition, but don’t try to cure them.
The only reason I can think of is that children might need resources that they do not have access to in order to learn: parents is one. Computers is another. Many schools are giving kids computers, but they can’t give parents.
The concern is undoubtedly valid. But the point you raise is equally valid: why, exactly, should children who do have these resources have to halt their education because a few others lack them?
If one aim of all this is equity, our analysis will surely show that we will not get it on the current course. As it stands, the so-called “achievement gap” will likely grow wider. Without the negative motivation of low grades or the positive stimulation of learning something new, students with little innate desire to learn will ebb backwards. Meanwhile, those who are self-motivated (or, more likely, have parents who motivate them) will not be stopped by a quarantine. With each book they read and activity they complete, they will grow smarter and stronger.
But does an achievement gap even exist if it isn’t measured? Many states have suspended end-of-the-year testing for 2020. Like most teachers, I look at such testing with a skeptical eye, but one effect of it cannot be debated: it has helped hold schools accountable for maintaining high(er) learning standards. It is noteworthy, then, that as soon as states suspended their testing, edicts were issued mandating that teaching new things and holding students accountable should no longer be pursued. Could this be a preview of what would happen if state testing went away entirely? Let us hope not.
In the final analysis, this experience has helped reinforce one of my most deeply-held hypotheses as an educator: it is parents, not teachers or the system or technology or anything else, who hold the keys to children’s learning. Those who are making their kids read, focus, and work during this crisis will have their efforts richly rewarded regardless of what mistakes schools are making.
Those who don’t will one day wish they had.