Q: My son is an elementary student on the spectrum. Do you feel that children who struggle with “flexible thinking” due to factors such as Autism should be allowed to use the strategy that works best for them? For example, if they’re learning three-digit addition, should they be able to use mental math as their chosen strategy? Or should they have to work through all the “flexible thinking” options they are taught for that unit?
The issue of teachers making kids solve math problems using this method is controversial, but for now let’s just focus on your child.
Many psychologists list three elements of what’s called executive function − a collection of skills that form the “command center” of the brain: working memory, self control and flexible thinking. These skills allow us to manage our thoughts, emotions and actions in order to complete even the most basic tasks.
Flexible thinking is necessary to see things from a different perspective, to solve problems in more than one way. This is important not just in school, but in real life as well.
Author Peg Rosen points out several ways children who struggle with flexible thinking might behave. They generally resist different ways of doing things. They may throw tantrums when it’s time to go from play time to school time. If they miss the bus, they might sit down and cry, unable to consider alternative solutions. If a game of tag at a birthday party uses different rules than they are accustomed to, they might argue, cry, or quit.
It isn’t hard to see why the failure to develop this skill makes it difficult for people to thrive into adolescence and adulthood. Teens without it struggle to form friendships due to their intractability. Unable to see things from another’s point of view, they might view others as wrong or stupid for holding opinions different from theirs and they’re often not shy about voicing their judgments.
In general, all three executive function elements are required to enjoy lifelong success. So educators and parents should be exceedingly cautious in proclaiming that a child’s deficiency in one of the areas means that it can not be developed and should immediately be accommodated.
Some parents may assert that it’s “not possible” for their child to demonstrate a skill like flexible thinking. But there is a tremendous difference between “difficult” and “impossible.” My experience is that the system and parents throw in the towel way too early and decree that a child “can’t” do something simply because he demonstrates extreme resistance to it.
I assume your child has an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan for students with special needs). It would be easy enough to have written into the IEP that the child doesn’t have to demonstrate flexible thinking in solving math problems. But it might be better not to let him off the hook so easily. Instead, you might have his special ed teacher work with him to develop strategies that help him cope with the anxieties of solving problems in a different way.
The ultimate goal, of course, isn’t to ensure that he can solve complex math problems, but to prepare him to be able to solve complex life problems that will hound him for the rest of his days. Math problems − like every other learning practice − should be considered a microcosm of these larger issues.
Children who overcome obstacles to be successful in small things often grow up to be able to overcome big things, too. It may, in fact, be critical to his lifelong happiness. Solving math problems and being in love forever don’t seem to have much in common on the surface, but they actually do. Consider how important flexible thinking is in a marriage. It’s hard to imagine having a happy family when one person rigidly insists on always doing things one way without ever considering things from his or her spouse’s point of view. Such a relationship would likely be doomed before it ever got off the ground.
It is possible, of course, that the child’s mental deficiency is so severe that it is indeed impossible to develop flexible thinking. What I would argue from experience, however, is that often it isn’t. It just becomes that way via self-fulfilling prophecy. Would Helen Keller have ever become ‘Helen Keller’ if her teacher, Anne Sullivan, didn’t believe she was capable of things that on the surface seemed impossible? Her parents and former teachers, recall, took the path of least resistance and it very nearly damned her to darkness.
Every path for a child’s long-term success involves hard work and determination. This is why many teachers cast a skeptical eye at learning plans that involve a student’s continual surrender to a perceived inevitability. So if it were my child, I would exhaust all possible avenues before signing off on a plan that took hard work and determination off the table.