Last week we began a discussion of PBIS. Not to be confused with the usual classroom incentives that teachers have used forever, PBIS is a systematic nationwide program designed to shape student behavior through rewards. This week we examine nine things about it that everyone should know.
1. PBIS pays off kids with treats in exchange for behavior that should be expected intrinsically.
This is the entire premise of PBIS. It supposes that you can turn all children into responsible adults by giving them tangible rewards. In other words, it seeks to turn them into customers for a service. The school sells them trinkets (erasers, ice cream, etc.) and in return the school is compensated with good behavior.
This premise is fallacious. The reason we don’t scream obscenities at other people is that we believe it is wrong to do so. We need no other incentive, nor should we train kids to expect one. Otherwise we will breed a generation that will only care about doing the right thing if there’s “something in it for them.” Instead of instinctively acting on good character, they will learn to exploit opportunities for recognition and reward.
2. PBIS seeks to eliminate consequences for poor conduct.
The mortal enemy of PBIS is punishment. “You can’t punish your way to greatness,” its proponents chant. But no one is trying to. Punishment is simply one small but essential component of creating an environment where all kids have the opportunity to be great. Applying reasonable and timely consequences to reduce bad behaviors is scientifically sound. PBIS wants to throw that method on the ash heap of history, yet it fails to do so even on its own terms, because...
3. PBIS actually uses a weird, ineffectual method of punishment.
Ironically, punishment is at the heart of PBIS. Consider: if all the students get ice cream for being good, and Jason doesn’t get any because he was bad, you’ll have a hard time convincing Jason that he isn’t being punished. It’s just that instead of a direct penalty for a specific behavior, it’s a strange kind of exclusionary sociological punishment that fails to draw a straight, bright line from action to consequence.
4. Rewards in PBIS are haphazard.
Most prizes in PBIS aren’t given to students every time they do the right thing. They’re given to a random sample of students “caught” doing the right thing. Scientifically, this destroys its effectiveness. Worse, kids come to see the system as unjust because many of them never get rewarded for doing the same things that other kids get celebrated for routinely.
5. PBIS wastes scarce educational funds.
In addition to the cost of the prizes, some districts actually hire full-time certified employees to ensure that schools are in compliance with PBIS policies. They should, of course, be spending their insufficient public education dollars on smaller class sizes and better pay for teachers, both of which would lead to much greater rewards for students.
6. PBIS adds more responsibility to teachers who are already overburdened.
PBIS requires lots of record-keeping, which nearly always falls on the backs of teachers. It is teachers who have to witness the “positive behaviors,” quantify them, allot prizes, and parcel out the rewards to the right classrooms. During school wide “celebrations,” they generally prepare the festivities. They monitor the celebrants and supervise the exiles, giving up valuable instructional and planning time in the process.
7. PBIS’ use of rewards is inferior to praise.
Old-fashioned praise — which nourishes children’s consciences and encourages them to do what’s right − never disrupts a lesson and doesn’t cost a thing. Additionally, it makes a much more memorable impact on people, influencing us years after the toys and snacks have been forgotten. And unlike tangible rewards which lose their power when doled out in daily doses, praise − when authentic − always works.
8. PBIS does not fix the problem of equity.
One of PBIS’ stated purposes is to promote equity. Yet it does no such thing. It grossly favors girls over boys, with girls invariably reaping the vast majority of the tangible rewards it offers.
PBIS doesn’t care. It is only concerned about the inequity between students of varying skin hues. But in those cases, PBIS offers no solace, either. White students are much more likely to receive rewards in PBIS than black students. PBIS’ official website admits that the program has not significantly decreased the discipline gap: studies at 133 schools showed no decrease in disproportionality of disciplinary consequences between whites and minorities.
9. PBIS doesn’t work.
Ultimately, the goal of PBIS is to promote learning. But apparently you can’t “reward your way to greatness,” because a study by the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty found that Mathematics and Reading Proficiency are actually lower in schools that utilize PBIS.
Add this to what we’ve already learned about the money PBIS wastes, the values it perverts, and the poor behavior it fails to improve, and it is clear that a better plan is TLC: taut expectations, love and common sense.