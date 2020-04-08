Q: I’m curious to know how much learning will take place during this time when children are out of school. Will more parents become attracted to online learning because their child seems to be thriving in a more focused setting? Will there be more learning for some students without the disruptive behaviors in the regular classroom? Will there be almost no learning for those students who choose not to do the work?
This experience has brought educators and parents a number of new understandings, some good and some bad. You raise important questions about whether online schooling will end up becoming a blessing in disguise or just another fading fad.
The answer to all of your queries is probably “yes.” But whether that answer is even relevant depends on how critical the medium is to a student’s ability to learn. More on that in a moment.
First, regardless of our current situation, the actual research we have (and it’s sparse) suggests that online instruction is generally less effective than traditional classroom teaching.
In one study by the American Institutes for Research, Algebra I students who failed the second semester were placed randomly into either an online or a traditional recovery course for summer school. Not only did the online students perform poorer than the traditional students, they also rated the course as more difficult than those in the regular classroom.
Parents are now seeing why. Online instruction is often touted as totally “independent” or “self-guided.” But this is hardly the case. Students need to be shown how to do things. Online programs are scarcely more effective at teaching math than old-fashioned textbooks. The reason is simple: these mediums do not interact with students the way humans do. You can’t say to a program or video, “Hold on. I don’t understand what happened between steps 1 and 2.” Well, you can say it, but it will ignore you. Technology’s like that, Siri and Alexa notwithstanding.
Susana Loeb from Brown University has studied the differences between online and traditional classrooms. Her research suggests that high achieving students do well in either environment. “On the other hand,” she says, “lower-performing students [perform] meaningfully worse in online courses than in in-person courses.”
Why would this be? If you think that students work better in the online milieu because of fewer classroom disruptions, the answer may surprise you: “What is different in the online setting,” Loeb says, “is that students may have more distractions and less oversight, which can reduce their motivation.”
More distractions? Is that possible? Of course it is. Adults who did not grow up attached to a smartphone or tablet see the online world as a separate space where activities are performed, like a workshop or office. But children nursed on today’s digital milk see it as their second home. And in one’s own home, it’s easy to find lots of distractions.
When we were younger, if we had been left alone all day and told to complete all the work in chapter 1 of our textbook, that task would have been broken up by trips to the refrigerator, toy box, backyard or television set. Today’s children have all that plus Snapchat, Instagram, Tik Tok, Minecraft, YouTube, and, oh by the way, the entire World Wide Web.
What I’m hearing from my colleagues at this stage of the quarantine supports Loeb’s conclusions. High achieving students are doing lots of work and doing it at a high level. They’ll be just fine. But the students who didn’t pay attention, struggled to do homework, played around in class and rarely bothered to study in regular school are finding it no more difficult to continue their bad habits at home.
And that’s the bottom line. It isn’t the teacher, the medium, or the environment that has the strongest impact on learning: it’s the student. For the most part, individuals make their own decisions about whether to focus, how to act and when to try. And while not every child is capable of learning at genius levels, most all of them are capable of doing what it takes to continually improve if they really want to.
Whether it was Spanish or chemistry, baseball or lawn mowing, my father always had the same response for me whenever things weren’t going as well as they should: “You get out of it exactly what you put into it.”
This is something we must remind ourselves as we dither about the edges of public education, continually tinkering with various methods of instruction: to strike at the core of the problem, we have to change individual human hearts. And it isn’t teachers who hold the most power to do this; it’s parents.
So I put it to you, Mom and Dad: the most helpful thing you can do for your child during this dismal time has little to do with Google Classroom or Zoom. It has everything to do with character. Specifically, this is your chance to help change children who may exhibit indolent, selfish or disruptive tendencies into hard-working, selfless, and disciplined individuals who are up to the formidable challenge of inheriting the Earth.