Q: I have twins, a boy and a girl, both in middle school. They both this year have gotten caught with their cell phones. My son got a week of lunch detention. My daughter got nothing but a lecture. This was the first offense for both. Same school. Same principal. Same misbehavior. I’m not complaining about the severity − I would have given them both worse. I just don’t understand why the punishments were so different. I asked the principal and he said, “We treat each situation differently.” But the situations were identical, so I’m confused. Any idea why this would happen?
It happens because people are naturally fickle. We’re overly influenced by our moods, feelings and biases.
It’s human nature and it’s a challenge to combat it. It teaches our kids the wrong lessons and makes them resentful of our volatility. Children understand fairness. They hate capriciousness because it feels unjust to them. And it feels unjust to them because it is.
Schools have to fight it, too or the whole order of things will break down. Your child’s school, for example, will have a lot more cell phone violations as long as students think there’s a decent chance they can get away with it. It sounds like your district needs to do what the Charleston district did a few years ago: standardize the consequences for misbehavior through what is called a Progressive Discipline Plan (PDP).
The PDP, as it is affectionately known, is simply a matrix of penalties that “progress” as student misconduct increases. If a student cuts class, the principal consults the PDP and issues the penalty it provides for a first offense: reteaching the expectations and assigning a detention. If the student does it again, the penalty increases to a parent conference and Saturday School. A third offense will be a referral to the counselor and a day of in-school suspension. Things get progressively worse for the student as the infractions mount.
The PDP is meant to eliminate inequities in the way schools administer punishment. Your letter shows us why. Principals, like parents, are prone to act in ways that are not always judicious. A student who can pour on tears, for example, has a much better chance of being let off easy than a stoic. Girls tend to be treated less harshly than boys. If the principal has “had it up to here” one day, the penalties are likely to be tougher.
There are times when the outcomes make it look as if more nefarious impulses may be at work, like when black students are given more stringent punishments than white students for the same behaviors. The result, of course, is an erosion of trust in a school’s ability to justly penalize its students, just like children don’t trust the discipline of moody parents.
Before the PDP, the most common complaints I heard from teachers were variations on this theme: “A child was acting horribly in my class. I told him to stop and he was blatantly disrespectful. I sent him to the principal, and ten minutes later he was back in my class with candy.”
That kind of thing, I’m certain, has more to do with teachers vacating the profession than even money because it generates a milieu of chaos by rewarding and emboldening students who think it’s no big deal to act out in class.
The PDP eliminates all these issues. It treats every kid the same regardless of color, gender or general charm. It mandates that student misconduct is not glossed over, but dealt with through reasonable consequences (none of which involve Skittles). It is also an administrator’s best friend in the face of angry parents who insist that their ducklings are being handed too heavy a sentence: all of the consequences are vetted and prescribed by a committee of principals and teachers.
It’s not flawless. I still hear complaints from teachers who say that it isn’t tough enough. But when I dig deeper, it usually turns out that the PDP is plenty tough, only the principal has not been following it. Accountability is a big problem in a big district and it forever will be.
There are other minor complaints, but the good thing is that teachers are regularly surveyed for recommendations. The committee of teachers and principals continually revisits the PDP, considering the input of all stakeholders, including parents.
I’m rather proud of my district for the PDP and I’m not surprised that other districts across the country are looking to us for ideas. In the end, it may not seem to be an earth-shattering or mind-blowing idea − that having a standardized system of consequences can improve student behavior and make things more equitable − but in education most of the best ideas rarely are.
Anyway, until your district gets on board with something similar, I recommend that you prepare your children for what may lie ahead by having them repeat a line that is unfortunately as true today as it was when we were kids: “Life isn’t fair.”