Q: My son was attacked by another child at school. Although the boy who hit him was suspended, the principal told my son that he “shouldn’t do things that annoy the other students.” Even if my son said something that annoyed the other child, he never put hands on him or threatened him. Why dress him down for what happened? My son shouldn’t have to change his behavior because another child can’t control his temper. Why blame the victim?
There is a difference between “blaming” the victim and trying to help him from “becoming” a victim.
There’s also the fact that when two people incur conflict, even children, often both people can be responsible for doing the wrong thing.
That might be true here. There are lots of annoying people in this world. It’s sometimes as if they’ve never been taught that pestering others, saying obnoxious things or constantly sticking one’s nose into other people’s business are behaviors that other people do not enjoy. I’ve often heard teachers say things like, “When that kid gets to high school, he’s going to tick off the wrong student and get squashed like a bug.”
That’s not because they want him to suffer. It’s just that they can see it coming. In a larger high school, you’re going to run across hot-tempered lads who do not suffer noodges lightly.
I’ve heard more than one psychologist say that one of the most important things you can do for your child is to teach him not to do things that make other people dislike him. It’s great advice. If that’s all you ever really taught your child, it would prepare him fairly well for a world that can be hostile to people it doesn’t like.
One of the most complete beatdowns I ever saw came when I was in high school. A freshman who had a penchant for running his mouth came into the senior P.E. locker room one day and declared, “I’m sick of all you (expletive)!” That kid went home that day bloody, bruised and educated.
Was he a victim of an assault? Yes. But could he have avoided it? Of course. Did he increase his chances of getting hurt by saying what he did? Duh. When you choose to say things that incite the anger of other people, you have to realize that not everyone is going to turn the other cheek. What’s wrong with the principal teaching that truth to your child?
A few years ago, I taught a student whose father was a prominent lawyer. The student had an arrogant attitude toward everyone. He was disrespectful to teachers and students alike. He had a 504 plan for ADHD, however, and every time the school would try to punish him for improper behavior, the father would threaten a lawsuit, so the student never really learned that bad actions have bad consequences.
It was the night of the 8th grade end-of-year dance, and I was chaperoning. A student ran up to me saying, “There’s a fight in the bathroom!”
I went in there expecting to see two kids tussling. Instead, it looked like an outtake from The Shining. Blood was everywhere. Apparently the lawyer’s son had made untoward comments about another student’s mother. Having been pushed one level too far, the other student unleashed a torrent of blows that resulted in a broken nose for the student with the odious mouth.
Who do you blame? Maybe I’m strange, but I blame each of them, 100%. Neither one of them should have done what they did. And what took place, while unfortunate, was predictable. In fact, it was just a matter of time.
The lawyer may have gotten his son out of a myriad of school jams, but in the process he mistakenly taught his child that he would be forever immune from the consequences of his boorish behavior. You should be careful that the same doesn’t happen to your son.
If I were you, I would be thankful that my son was relatively unharmed and that his assailant was punished. I would be thankful that the principal is trying to teach my son how to avoid such conflicts. And I would consider how I could best teach my child to be the kind of person that others would rather be friends with than punch in the face.
I once heard a speaker talk about those signs you see in neighborhoods that say, “Drive like your children play here!” He said that parents should also keep signs aimed at their kids reading, “Play like cars drive here!” There are an increasing number of parents who seem more interested in blaming others than in keeping their own children safe. They want to yell at the world to prepare the way for their child instead of preparing their child to thrive (and survive) in the real world.
Your son was attacked because he harassed another student. Unless you want him to become a perpetual victim, teach him to act properly in a world where people often drive recklessly no matter what signs are posted.