Q: Several weeks ago, you talked about “instructional coaches.” What are these and do they help the cause of education?
Before we get started, I must note that most such coaches are good, well-meaning people. I mean no disrespect to them personally. It’s not them; it’s their positions that inspire deep concerns from teachers.
Let’s say you are the supervisor of an understaffed emergency room (ER) after a disaster has just occurred. Bodies and blood are flying all over. You call more doctors to come help. What do you do when they arrive?
Probably you would point them to the most severe patients and tell them to start working.
You would probably not send them to look over the shoulders of the exhausted, overstressed ER doctors to make sure their charts are filled out correctly or to offer quaint tips on how better to reattach limbs.
As ludicrous as this scenario sounds, this is the tactic taken by state and local politicians in response to the current national educational emergency − a crisis where students annually fail to demonstrate proficiency in reading or math. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 34% of eighth-grade students are proficient in reading, a statistic that has actually dropped over the last two years, with our lowest-performing students showing the most precipitous declines.
The “extra doctors” hired to come into the Emergency Room are often called “coaches.” There are coaches for nearly everything: instructional coaches, literacy coaches and even climate coaches.
Their hiring is part of a national “instructional coach” movement. The Brookings Institute notes that the staffing rate of coaches doubled between the years 2000 and 2015. Yet, oddly, our students are worse off than they were before. This would suggest that − like over-the-shoulder ER extras − coaches are not a part of the solution. In fact, they may be a significant source of the problem.
A key reason is that most instructional coaches are disallowed to treat any patients and by that I mean “teach any children.” Many of the laws and policies that approve the hiring of coaches expressly forbid them from instructing classes of students. This fatally inhibits their usefulness.
Another problem is that most coaches were once just ordinary teachers. I estimate that perhaps 10% of teachers are substantially better than their peers. While about 10% are a lot worse, roughly 80% are simply fine, decent, competent teachers who know their stuff and do their jobs well. I would include myself in this category (most days).
But it isn’t the members of the elite 10% who are becoming instructional coaches. Why? Because a vital characteristic of extraordinary teachers is that they genuinely love teaching kids. Most of them view it as a calling. You couldn’t pay them enough to walk away from their students until it’s time to retire and even then many go reluctantly.
That leaves the other 90% from which we glean coaches. Thus they are no more competent than the people they are coaching. They weren’t better at instruction. They weren’t better at discipline. They don’t have more experience. They have little of lasting value to add to what teachers are already doing.
So what do coaches do? Exactly what our ER extras do: they make sure the charts are filled out correctly (i.e. that bureaucratic procedures are completed like learning standards posted, or lesson plans filled out precisely or real students converted to numerical data points). On good days they offer tips on how better to reattach limbs (i.e. how someone other than them can teach struggling kids to read or understand basic math skills).
The coach’s predominant task, however, is to ensure that teachers continuously engage in that most treasured bureaucratic asset, the meeting. Meetings today, meetings tomorrow, meetings, meetings, meetings everywhere.
None of this is very helpful because no competent doctor needs another moderately competent doctor breathing down her neck while she tries to save lives. She is a trained, certified professional. She knows what she is doing. Unless you just want to be part of the problem, she needs you to get out of the way and let her do her job. If there’s an issue, we have principals for that.
If we want to make coaches part of the solution, then we should point them to a roomful of dying patients and have them lend a hand by actually teaching someone who can’t read, isn’t passing or doesn’t understand math.
But perhaps an even better plan would be to start paying the teachers, who are actually in the classroom, enough money to endure the overmanaged, high-stress working conditions that result from having too many patients and too many obstacles in the middle of a dire catastrophe.
This could be partly accomplished by cutting coaches and using the savings to help pay teachers a decent wage. States and districts routinely spend millions every year on coaches, yet claim they lack the funding to fully compensate teachers.
To spend the public wealth on positions that needlessly and fruitlessly distract trained teachers from their central mission is worse than mismanagement.
It’s a disgrace.