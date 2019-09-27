Wando hadn’t forgotten the bitter feeling they left with the last time they visited Ashley Ridge.
That too was an overtime battle, one that the Swamp Foxes pulled out with a game-winning score in the extra period two years ago. Warriors coaches reminded their players all week of that empty feeling.
So when Ashley Ridge had the ball, once again in The Swamp, once again with an opportunity to win the game, Warriors coach Jimmy Noonan couldn’t help but shake his head at the poetry of it all.
“Aw heck,” Noonan thought to himself as the two teams lined up to decide the game. “Low and behold, here we are again.”
This time would be different from the last, though, as Wando denied Ashley Ridge what would’ve been the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime of a 34-33 win in Summerville.
Ashley Ridge rallied with 27 points in the second half and overtime, not quite enough though to overcome the Warriors who finish their non-region slate 3-1 overall.
“It’s the highs and lows of football,” Noonan said. “We hung in there, on the a road, against a lot of adverse situations. We showed some toughness at the end tonight.”
Wando closed the opening half with 22 unanswered to take a 16-point lead into the break.
Ashley Ridge junior running back Troy Grant put the Swamp Foxes ahead with a 22-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, though Will Bumgardner blocked the extra-point attempt. Wando senior back Jaden Singleton answered with two scores of his own — a 1-yard run and a 50-yard catch — to lift the Warriors ahead 14-6 by quarter’s end.
Braden Pritchard added a 48-yard touchdown pass to Maken Glover in the second quarter to extend a 22-6 Warriors advantage by halftime. Pritchard finished 28-of-37 passing for a career-high 349 yards, more than 200 coming in the first half, with three scores.
“Braden had a heck of a night,” Noonan said. “We knew we would need it in this type of game.”
Grant willed Ashley Ridge back into the game with two scores in the third quarter, one through the air and one on the ground. He hit Rashad Brown on a 12-yard halfback pass, then later broke a 69-yard score to pull Ashley Ridge within three points, 22-19, with more than four minutes left in the third quarter. Both Swamp Fox scores came off Wando turnovers — a fumble first, then an interception.
Wando pushed the lead back to 24-19 with its second safety of the game before the end of the third quarter. Arthur Rocha made it 27-19 with a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of the way we came back in the second half tonight instead of folding,” Ashley Ridge coach Kenny Walker said. “We were down at the half, but we fought hard and ended up having a chance to win."
Ashley Ridge senior quarterback Matthew Duncan evened the game, tossing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Shahied Ladson and adding the two-point conversion with three minutes left in regulation.
Wando scored first in overtime. Singleton caught a screen pass from Pritchard and broke three tackles on his way to a 10-yard touchdown. The senior finished with 55 yards and the three touchdowns, none bigger than the overtime score.
“That was a tremendous individual effort,” Noonan said. “You like to see a guy like that have that kind of success. Not many people can bounce back from tearing two knees. He’s a testament to the love of the game. It’s nice to see it pay off for him.”
Grant matched the effort with an 8-yard outside zone run off misdirection. Ashley Ridge opted to go for the win, rather than extend the game into a second overtime period. Wando broke into the backfield on the conversion attempt and pressured Duncan into a hopeless heave that fell flat to the turf.
“Our defense made some timely plays when we needed them,” Noonan said. “I’m just proud of them for hanging in there. Things we’re going their way but they hung in there an answered the call when they needed to. There’s a lesson to be learned there.”
Wando will host Berkeley (3-1) next week to kick off its Region 7-AAAAA slate. Ashley Ridge (2-3) will welcome Summerville (3-2) in its Region 8-AAAAA opener.
“I think we’re right where we expected to be,” Noonan said. “Our schedule thus far has prepared us well for what’s ahead. We’re well tested. Not many teams have already faced the kind of situations we have and answered the call the way this team has.”