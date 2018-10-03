Dealership disturbance
The Medal of Honor Museum and the Town of Mount Pleasant still remain at a standstill but pe…
South Carolina citizens now have more time to register to vote ahead of the 2018 General Ele…
There is a teacher shortage nationwide as more young men and women are choosing professions …
The Lowcountry Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina, is pleased to announce the hiring of five new employees.
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) is hosting their annual Business and Community Expo 2018 on Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Omar Shrine Temple. This event has grown exponentially since…
Dr. Brad Bodkin and the staff at The Vision Center at Seaside Farms were joined today by executives from SouthCon Building Group and Felder & Associates to celebrate the ground breaking of…
Next Saturday, Sept. 8, starting at 8 a.m., Pleasant Family Dentistry will host its 5th annual Dentistry From The Heart event. The first 200 adults to attend will be able to choose to receive …
Alice’s Clubhouse, a private, membership-based memory care day facility, will open on Bowman Road in late October. Open to adults with mild to moderate memory loss, the 3,100 square-foot facil…
Blaine Reed has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial specialist. He is based at firm’s Mount Pleasant office on Coleman Boulevard.
The fall 2018 Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 5 - 10 and Dec. 3 - 8. Hunters must possess the required state hunting lice…
I GOT LEGS founder Adam Gorlitsky trained at the Memorial Waterfront Park this morning before his record-breaking walk in Portland’s famed “Portlandathon”. The training session was to gather l…
College of Charleston junior midfielder Tucker Heffron scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season in a 3-1 road loss at Clemson on Tuesday.
High school football statistical leaders in the East Cooper coverage area through Week 6 of the 2018 season.
Wando placed fifth at the fifth annual A5 Southern Invitational volleyball tournament last weekend in Atlanta.
Save Mount Pleasant
Q: My son was doing poorly in one of his courses. I think it is because he is a visual learner, but his teacher mainly uses auditory methods. I finally enrolled him in an online course that ca…
Today, just a few random thoughts that have been rattling around in that cavernous place I call a head:
Fall is here at Village Branch Library. September began with a special Storytime for Grandparents Day and craft. Children were encouraged to put a card they made in front of the circulation de…
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Press Preview Flyover for the WEZL Corn Maze will take place this coming Wednesday at 3PM. The giant 8-acre corn…
A holiday tradition, an all-new Charleston Christmas special takes the stage for 13 shows in December
More than 10,000 people make the Charleston Christmas Special part of their holiday tradition each December, and this year will be no exceptio…
The Charleston National Golf Club is a Rees Jones designed championship course rated by Golf Digest as the best non-resort golf course in the …
Calling all amateur photographers! The SCWF is holding their 16th Annual Photography Contest. Send us your best pictures capturing the beauty …